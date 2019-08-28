Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex, Nifty start flat on slowdown, trade war worries
Asian stocks find modest support on firmer US futures
Oil prices gain as inventory build eases recession concerns
Rupee weakens against US dollar over muted market sentiment
Home Startup
Entrepreneurship

Jobseekers, take notice; seven reasons why start-ups make for great talent accelerators

Updated : August 28, 2019 02:45 PM IST

There is little bureaucracy to bog one down and thus the intensity, sharp focus and ambitious timelines force productivity.
Most start-ups don’t have the luxury of engaging in esoteric loss leadership strategies or asset grabs which may be profitable in the future.
Jobseekers, take notice; seven reasons why start-ups make for great talent accelerators
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Why this stock crashed 80% in the last 1 year despite rising 345% since listing in 2016

Why this stock crashed 80% in the last 1 year despite rising 345% since listing in 2016

CG Power eyes Rs 1,100 crore from asset sale, fresh equity; no clarity on management changes

CG Power eyes Rs 1,100 crore from asset sale, fresh equity; no clarity on management changes

CLSA expects sluggish GDP growth in April-June quarter

CLSA expects sluggish GDP growth in April-June quarter

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV