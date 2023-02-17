ixigo fuels FreshBus’ EV plans with investment worth Rs 26 crore

The EV bus startup FreshBus will commence its services simultaneously from Hyderabad and Bengaluru with the launch of 24 electric buses. The first operational routes will be announced in March 2023.

Bengaluru-based EV bus startup FreshBus has raised Rs 26 crore in seed funding from ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited). This is for the launch of premium inter-city electric bus services across India.

The EV bus startup will commence its services simultaneously from Hyderabad and Bengaluru with the launch of 24 electric buses. The first operational routes will be announced in March 2023.

The startup plans to scale up its operations to over 1,000 buses pan-India in the next 2-3 years.

Founded by Sudhakar Reddy Chirra, FreshBus is an inter-city EV bus service focused on providing affordable, clean, safe and environment-friendly long distance transportation across India. Chirra earlier built and scaled the bus aggregator Abhibus, which was acquired by ixigo in August 2021 in a cash and stock business transfer agreement. Freshbus is backed by ixigo, an AI-based travel app.

The total market size for inter-city bus travel is close to $20 billion and is expected to grow more in the next few years. The smart bus platform will run on a full-stack business model and offer noise-free air-conditioned cabins, IOT-enabled real-time air-quality and temperature monitoring, real-time tracking, alcohol checks and more.

Chirra, Founder and CEO, FreshBus said,“We will offer a more environmentally-friendly and affordable alternative to existing inter-city public transport which is currently dominated by fossil-fuel buses. A single FreshBus will save over 90,000 litre of diesel and reduce close to 200 tonne of carbon dioxide emissions in a span of one year. That is equivalent to the effect of almost 10,000 trees in the environment.”

FreshBus buses will be able to cover up to 375 km on a single charge with zero emissions.

Aloke Bajpai, the co-founder & group CEO of ixigo, said, “There are nearly 100,000 intercity buses operating in the country, the majority of which are diesel-based and are a major source of urban air pollution.”

Rajnish Kumar, the co-founder and group CPTO of ixigo, said the firm is proud to be backing Sudhakar once more with a joint vision of a future where all inter-city buses in India will run on clean fuel.