It’s raining unicorns: In 4 days, 6 Indian start-ups joined the $1 billion club

CRED: A day after Meesho turned unicorn, on April 6, fintech start-up CRED stated that it had gained unicorn status, raising $215 million in a Series D funding round. The Series D round was led by a new investor, Falcon Edge Capital, and existing Coatue Management LLP. Another new investor, Insight Partners, also joined the cap table with other existing investors like DST Global, RTP Global, Tiger Global, Greenoaks Capital, Dragoneer Investment Group, and Sofina, the company said. With this, the company’s valuation has nearly trebled to $ 2.2 billion. The company, which automates all credit card payments and manages the cards on a single portal, is now officially the second fastest Indian start-up to emerge as a unicorn by achieving the feat in just 29 months of its launch. (Image: Company website/ Caption: StoryTailors)