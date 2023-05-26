Is online business the breakthrough awaited by India's women entrepreneurs

As women increasingly rely on digital tools for business, we explore the opportunities, challenges & future of the online market place & its role in empowerment through the story of a sustainable luxury home decor brand Sirohi.

Five years ago, life changed drastically for Gauhar Fatma when she became the first woman artisan from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar to be employed with Sirohi, a sustainable luxury home decor brand. While Gauhar was only the beginning of Sirohi’s journey, which started in 2020, over 750 women artisans have followed Gauhar into weaving a financially independent future for themselves.

When CNBC-TV18 spoke to Sirohi’s founder, Gauri Malik, on the journey of these artisans, she took us through the genesis of Sirohi. Growing up in Muzaffarnagar, Malik saw a dichotomy in the way she was raised compared to most women in her town, and she wanted to change that. She discovered women who were especially skilled in crafts but were barred from working due to societal norms. Sirohi was an attempt to break that barrier.

The luxury home decor brand was started online in 2019 with backing from the Skilled Samaritan Foundation, which engages with women from marginalised communities in India for income opportunities. The foundation identifies the women’s craft expertise and equips them with ‘tech-based’ design support to create variedly designed products. Their products include baskets, box stands, trays, and chairs, among others.

Online-first brand

“I didn't know how to make baskets, then Gauri sent me a video, and I learnt everything. Everyone knows how to use a phone, even small children are using it,” says Sirohi’s first artisan, Gauhar Fatma.

For a brand that had only begun in 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic hit them at an early stage. Their most viable option was to leverage digital tools that already exist in rural communities to sell products.

“I realised it was the digital age, and Instagram was booming. I realised that every woman may not be educated but knows how to use WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Google,” says Malik on her choice to start a business entirely online.

“Sirohi provides artisans with tech-based support with tech-based support with access to new designs via Pinterest, YouTube so artisans can come up with designs, weave products that are functional, utilitarian, and then sell them online,” she adds.

Interestingly, in the past three years, Meta said in a report that it has seen a strong trend of women entrepreneurs using its apps in India. About 73 percent of Instagram business accounts that self-identify as women-owned businesses came into being in the last three years. Fifty-three percent of all business pages on Facebook with female admins were also set up in the last three years in the country.

These platforms have proven to be a great help in unlocking the growth potential of small businesses and enabling more women entrepreneurs to kickstart their journeys.

Online Marketplaces: Opportunities and Obstacles

“For Sirohi, primarily Instagram and Facebook have worked really well in reaching the target audience we are looking for globally,” says Malik. The brand grew tremendously when the COVID pandemic hit because it had already started as a digital-first brand. There are plans to go mainstream since it is a home decor products business but the primary focus, Malik says, is to focus on being a tech-first brand because of the diversity of audience that exists online allowing them to reach 100 cities, people with different preferences, among other things.

The company started out with Rs 7 lakh worth of sales in its first year and now, after cracking a few partnerships, Sirohi has clocked in almost Rs 4 crores in net revenue, having grown 300 percent. While the growth momentum soared in 2021, in the last year, the online marketplace has become a lot more crowded with big brands also creating online presence. This has limited the pace of growth a bit, adds Malik.

‘Women’ Entrepreneur Challenges

Since the inception of Sirohi three years ago, Malik says she has come to notice that entrepreneurship is not synonymous with women's entrepreneurship. She found that despite Sirohi’s numbers being great, there were still challenges she needed to face as a woman. “What limits us as women are the challenges we face outside the ecosystem of our families,” she notes.

However, she is quick to reaffirm that Sirohi’s motto is about the ‘boss stories’ and not the ‘sob ones’.

Taslim, one of the artisans employed with Sirohi, says that it felt good to have work. At first, she recalls, just staying at home and asking for money from the men in her house. Now, she says, money is coming in and she doesn’t have to ask anymore.

While there are challenges, women entrepreneurs have also found a strong support system in communities formed online. Malik shares that these communities are helpful in identifying solutions to problems that are specific to women entrepreneurs and helps them not feel alone in the journey.

Are online businesses bankable?

Sirohi started with one member on the team, who was being paid Rs 7,000 a month. Now, she is able to buy land from the income she gained from the business, which now has 22 full-time employees, with products being shipped internationally.

Going online has been a boon for women confined by societal barriers. In the case of Sirohi, women didn’t have to leave their homes to find employment. Gauri Malik’s venture demonstrates that a business largely dependent on social media can be lucrative, and niche products will find a market in the online ecosystem.