Is online business the breakthrough awaited by India's women entrepreneurs

As women increasingly rely on digital tools for business, we explore the opportunities, challenges & future of the online market place & its role in empowerment through the story of a sustainable luxury home decor brand Sirohi.

Five years ago, life changed drastically for Gauhar Fatma when she became the first woman artisan from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar to be employed with Sirohi, a sustainable luxury home decor brand. While Gauhar was only the beginning of Sirohi’s journey, which started in 2020, over 750 women artisans have followed Gauhar into weaving a financially independent future for themselves.

When CNBC-TV18 spoke to Sirohi’s founder, Gauri Malik, on the journey of these artisans, she took us through the genesis of Sirohi. Growing up in Muzaffarnagar, Malik saw a dichotomy in the way she was raised compared to most women in her town, and she wanted to change that. She discovered women who were especially skilled in crafts but were barred from working due to societal norms. Sirohi was an attempt to break that barrier.

The luxury home decor brand was started online in 2019 with backing from the Skilled Samaritan Foundation, which engages with women from marginalised communities in India for income opportunities. The foundation identifies the women’s craft expertise and equips them with ‘tech-based’ design support to create variedly designed products. Their products include baskets, box stands, trays, and chairs, among others.