IPO CORNER: Snapdeal mulls $400-mn IPO; Freshworks files for $100-mn US IPO

Here’s the latest news from IPO-bound train of Indian startups.

Snapdeal mulling $400-mn IPO: Report

Value ecommerce Snapdeal is considering raising around $400 million via an initial public offering (IPO), Bloomberg News reported.

The SoftBank-backed company is in talks with advisers about a potential listing that could value the company at $2.5 billion, the report said. The talks are still at the preliminary stage, and the company may choose not to go ahead with the plan.

The IPO might take place as early as next year, the report added.

Snapdeal was founded in 2010, and now has 60 million products across 800 categories on its platform. It delivers to more than 6,000 cities and towns in India.

MapMyIndia files DRHP with SEBI for IPO

Digital mapping platform MapMyIndia has filed its DRHP documents on August 31. The IPO will see an offer-for-sale up to 7,547,959 equity shares by selling shareholders, according to Moneycontrol.

The selling shareholders include Rashmi Verma, and investors Qualcomm and Japanese map maker Zenrin. However, the company did not disclose the details of the IPO.

PhonePe has sold a small take in MakeMyIndia’s IPO. The company holds 36.11 percent of equity shares on fully diluted basis.

“MapMyIndia will surprise everyone when they go public, PhonePe is selling a small stake," said Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO of PhonePe.

Moneycontrol earlier reported that the company was targeting an IPO of Rs 1,200 crore valuing the company at Rs 5,000-6,000 crore​

Freshworks files for $100-mn US IPO

SaaS unicorn Freshworks has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States. The California-based company has listed the size of the offering as $100 million.

Launched in 2010 as Freshdesk, Freshworks plans to list itself on the Nasdaq under the symbol ‘FRSH.’ The lead underwriters for Freshworks IPO are Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Company, and Bank of America.

In a regulatory filing on August 27, Freshworks has revealed that it recorded a nearly a 53 percent increase in revenue due to a surge in customers. Currently, the company has 52,500 customers.

Its total revenue for the financial quarter ending June 2021 was $168.9 million against $110.5 million in the corresponding quarter of 2020. Also, the net loss recorded by Freshworks shrank to $9.8 million from $57 million a year ago, according to its filing.

Backed by Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global Management, Freshworks offers a messaging platform, an AI-powered chatbot for customer support, and call center solutions for customer management.

Ola picks banks for $1-bn IPO, may file DRHP in October

Ride-hailing startup Ola has selected banks, including Citigroup and Kotak Mahindra, to manage its IPO that could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg News reported.

The company has also picked Morgan Stanley for the listing. Ola could seek a valuation of more than $8 billion in the IPO and could file its DRHP as soon as October.

Details of Ola’s IPO, including size and timeline, could still change as deliberations are ongoing, the report added. More banks could be added later.

Ola currently partners with about 1.5 million drivers across 250 cities in India, Australia, New Zealand and the UK. The company in July raised $500 million from investors including Temasek and an affiliate of Warburg Pincus.

T Rowe Price MFs mark up Paytm valuation by 16% ahead of IPO: Report

Mutual funds managed by US-based investment management firm T Rowe Price have marked up fintech unicorn Paytm's shares by over 16 percent from the original acquired price, according to The Economic Times.

At least two mutual funds priced Paytm shares at $295 apiece at the end of the June quarter compared to the original $254. The increase is nearly 57 percent if one compares it with the valuation in the year-ago quarter, when shares were marked down to $188, the report added.

T Rowe Price, which has invested in major publicly listed technology firms like Zoom and Coupang, first invested in Paytm in 2019 as part of a $1-billion funding round.

Paytm has filed for a $2.2-billion IPO, which is expected in October end.

IPO-bound Oyo launches self-sign up service for hotels: Report

Oyo has announced the launch of Oyo 360, a service that will allow hotel owners to self-sign up on the platform.

This service is expected to shore up the number of hotels and help reverse the sharp fall in the number of properties under Oyo's umbrella following the pandemic, Moneycontrol reported.

The service cuts the time required for hotels to onboard on the portal to 30 minutes from around 15 days under the current process. According to the report, over 70 percent of hotel and home owners who join Oyo have never sold online.

"Oyo 360 is a big bet to accelerate supply acquisition and enhance the overall experience by making onboarding simpler and convenient. It aims to provide direct control on pricing, increasing occupancies and visibility on simplified contracts and reconciliation processes," Rohit Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, OYO INSEA told Moneycontrol.

The company, which is focusing on technology, has increased its investment in the same, including human resources, by over 60 percent in the last two to three years, the report adds.