IPO Corner: Here's all the latest news from IPO-bound train of Indian startups

Paytm IPO sees demand at valuation of $20-22 billion from foreign investors

Digital payments company Paytm’s initial public offering (IPO), India’s largest-ever, is gathering momentum, according to people familiar with the IPO process. The digital payments company, which is seeking to raise $2.2 billion, is receiving demand from sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) valuing it about $20-122 billion.

A SWF has offered to buy over $500 million of shares in the IPO. The company had been expecting a valuation of up to $30 billion, according to previous reports. Paytm is aiming for a pre-Diwali IPO launch and is awaiting approval from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), which is expected this week, sources added. Paytm filed its share sale prospectus in July for a Rs 16,600 crore IPO, with a sale of fresh stock and offer for sale (OFS) by shareholders each worth Rs 8,300 crore. It allows the company to raise Rs 2,000 crore in a pre-IPO round.

IPO-bound Paytm takes full ownership of lending startup CreditMate

IPO-bound fintech major Paytm has acquired a 100 percent stake in digital lending startup CreditMate for an undisclosed amount. With this, the founders of CreditMate have sold their stake to Paytm, CreditMate founder and chief commercial officer Aditya Singh said in a LinkedIn post. "Happy to announce that we have successfully exited CreditMate. The Paytm Group will now become 100 percent beneficial owners of the business. As a co-founder, I am fortunate to have managed all the functions at CreditMate during this journey and led the company over the past few months of transition," Singh said.

The startup is a collection platform that helps lenders to collect overdue payments from borrowers. According to its website, CreditMate is authorised to collect for over 30 lenders including Paytm, True Balance, MoneyTap, Zest, Capital Float, Cars24, among others. In 2017, Paytm had acquired an undisclosed stake in CreditMate parent, Urja Money, to create a loan management system in collaboration with lending partners. The investment was a part of Paytm’s efforts to create consumer credit products and move towards offering longer tenure loans of large ticket sizes.

Delhivery issues bonus shares ahead of filing DRHP: Report

Logistics firm Delhivery has issued bonus shares to shareholders through a resolution passed in the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on September 29. Ahead of filing its draft prospectus, the IPO-bound company has decided to allot 16.8 million bonus shares to equity shareholders in the ratio of 9:1, according to Economic Times.

The report added that 90 shareholders are listed as recipients of the bonus issue. "1,68,46,803 shares of Rs 10 each fully paid up with distinctive numbers: from 18,71,868 to 1,87,18,670 bonus shares (will be allotted) to the existing equity shareholders of the company, whose names appear in the register of members of the company as on September 28, 2021,” the report said.

Furthermore, the company is also looking to adjust its compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) in 10:1, 10 equity shares of Rs 10 each for one CCPS of Rs 100. The addition is the latest global fund to invest in the company, following earlier rounds from other marquee global investors. Last month, the company announced an investment of $125 million (about Rs 920 crore) from Lee Fixel's venture capital firm Addition.

OYO files papers with Sebi for Rs 8,430 crore IPO

Hospitality firm Oyo has filed preliminary papers with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise Rs 8,430 crore through an initial public offer (IPO). The IPO of the Softbank-backed company is the first hospitality firm in India to seek a market listing since 2019.

It comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 7,000 crore and an offer for sale for the remaining Rs 1,430 crore. Its promoters include Founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal and Japan-based conglomerate SoftBank. OYO's move comes close on the heels of Zomato's public offer in July, which saw strong interest from investors.