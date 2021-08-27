IPO Corner: Here's all the latest news from IPO-bound train of Indian startups

PharmEasy likely to file for IPO by October

E-pharmacy platform PharmEasy is likely to file its draft papers by October ahead of its IPO later in the fiscal year. The development comes after the company’s discussions with Japan’s SoftBank for a new fundraise did not materialize. PharmEasy is still in talks with new investors, negotiating a fundraise of $200-$300 million at a valuation of approx. $5.6 billion, as per a report in The Economic Times.

API Holdings is reportedly working with JM Financial and Kotak Investment Banking for its initial public offering (IPO). The two banks had helped it acquire diagnostics chain Thyrocare in June as well. The company has raised over $650 million from various investors, including private equity firm B Capital and tech giant Tencent over the last few months.

Delhivery plans $1 billion IPO filing in October: Report

Logistics startup Delhivery plans to file a draft prospectus as soon as October for its initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg News reported. Backed by SoftBank Vision Fund and Carlyle Group, the company is targeting a Mumbai listing before March next year.

The offering could include both new and existing shares. In June, the startup completed a Series H funding round June led by Fidelity. As per the company’s website, Delhivery handles more than 1.5 million packages a day through its 43,000-strong team across India.

Paytm allots 166 former and current staff shares before IPO: Reports

IPO bound Paytm has granted new employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) to 166 former and current employees, which were then converted into shares of the company. Reportedly, over a million ESOPs were granted to mostly senior staff members. The shares were granted at a price of Rs 9 each. Among the staff who have exercised the conversion option includes Paytm’s former president Amit Nayyar.

Based on Paytm’s last valuation of $16 billion, these converted stocks are worth over Rs 182 crore, The Economic Times reported. Earlier this month Paytm had told its shareholders that it was planning to more than double its ESOP pool before its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for September 2. The development comes ahead of Paytm's planned IPO slated for October end.

Delhi court gives police three weeks to conclude Paytm ownership probe

A Delhi court has given police three weeks to conclude an investigation into claims from a former Paytm director Ashok Kumar Saxena, who said he co-founded the digital payments company but did not receive shares owed, as per a Reuters report. Saxena in legal documents said he invested $27,500 two decades ago in Paytm parent One97 Communications but was never allotted any stock, Reuters reported this month.

Paytm has said the claim amounts to harassment and cited it under "criminal proceedings" in the prospectus for its proposed $2.2 billion IPO. Saxena, a director from 2000 to 2004, has written to the market regulator urging it to stop Paytm from proceeding with the IPO. On Monday, a Delhi district court judge asked for the final report of the police's investigation within three weeks. The police has submitted a status report to the court but is yet to conclude the investigation, senior lawyer Anupam Lal Das, representing Saxena, told Reuters after the hearing.

Corporate governance experts interviewed by Reuters have said the tussle could spark regulatory inquiries and complicate the approval of an IPO that could value Paytm at up to $25 billion. The heart of the dispute is a document seen by Reuters, dated 2001 and signed by Saxena and current Paytm chief executive Vijay Shekhar Sharma, stating Saxena was to own 55 percent of One97 Communications with Sharma owning the remainder. Paytm, in a response to a police notice and which was seen by Reuters, denied Saxena was a co-founder and said the document in question was "merely a letter of intent" which "did not materialise into any definitive agreement. The case will next be heard on September 13.

India may announce overseas listing rules in next budget: Govt official

India may announce rules allowing companies to list overseas in the next budget in February, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Wednesday.

Bajaj added that direct overseas listing for companies "will need some issues to be sorted out for it to be a success." Remember, earlier this month, some of India's top startup founders and investors had written to the PMO urging the Centre to allow startups to list overseas.

Droom converts Indian entity to public limited company: Report

Online automobile marketplace Droom, which recently announced its $200 million pre-IPO round, has converted itself from a private limited company to a public limited company, according to Entrackr.

According to the report, it has converted the name of its Indian entity from Droom Technology Private Limited to Droom Technology Limited. Droom Technology has received all of the funds from its Singapore based parent Droom Pte, which controls a 100 percent stake in the Indian entity. The company planning an IPO by 2022 and aims to be listed either on NASDAQ or in India.