IPO Corner: Here's all the latest news from IPO-bound train of Indian startups

MakeMytrip exits IPO-bound ixigo with 8x returns: Report

Online travel aggregator MakeMytrip, one of the early backers of IPO-bound travel app ixigo, has exited the firm, a decade after its initial investment. The travel aggregator has pocketed a neat 8X returns on its initial investment. MakeMyTrip had invested $4.8 million in 2011 and is leaving with a cash consideration of $38.5 million, as per a Moneycontrol report.

MakeMyTrip sold its stake to a bunch of new investors including Trifecta Leaders Fund-1, Bay Capital, Malabar Investments and White Oak. MakeMyTrip founder Deep Kalra had also stepped down from ixigo which is scheduled to file its DRHP shortly with market regulator SEBI. Ixigo is scheduled to file its DRHP with SEBI soon as it plans to raise around Rs 1,800 crore via IPO.

Zomato divests stake in subsidiary Nextable for $1,00,000

Newly listed food delivery platform Zomato on Wednesday said it has divested its stake in step-down subsidiary Nextable for $1,00,000. NexTable is a cloud based, reservation and table management system for the iPad, started in 2012 and acquired by Zomato in 2015.

Zomato said its step-down subsidiary Zomato Inc had entered into a stock purchase agreement with three individuals -- Justin Doshi, Thusith Desilva and Robert Tyree -- for sale of shares held by it in Nextable. The recently-listed startup said it had disclosed in its IPO red herring prospectus that it was in the process of divesting its entire shareholding in Nextable. Zomato added that none of the buyers belong to its promoter group. On Tuesday, Zomato reported a net loss of Rs 360 crore for April-June quarter.

Edelweiss Wealth Management aims to raise $1 billion via pre-IPO PE fund

Edelweiss Wealth Management on Thursday said it is targeting to raise $1 billion through a pre-IPO and late-stage private equity fund. The company, which launched the 'Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund' in March this year, has already raised $500 million across its first three series, it said in a statement. It announced the launch of 'Series IIIA' with a target to raise another $200 million under the same strategy.

The announcement comes amid a big surge in initial public offers due to easy liquidity and many of the issues have seen huge gains on listing. Edelweiss said its 'crossover' strategy will continue with the launch of a series of funds over the next 12-18 months to achieve the target of $1 billion. Head of investment management Anshu Kapoor said that the fund provides quality Indian capital to fund home-grown companies with extensive domestic and global ambitions on their way to IPO.

The fund opens access to private investments, which usually are unavailable to most Indian investors like existing and emerging leaders, including technology businesses like fintech, edtech, healthtech, digital media and digital commerce. It also enables investors to capitalize on structural growth trends early on with reasonable exit time horizons, the company said.

China's tech crackdown thwarts Pony.ai's US listing plans

Autonomous driving startup Pony.ai has put on hold plans to go public in New York through a merger with a blank-check firm at a $12 billion valuation, Reuters reported. This comes after it failed to gain assurances from Beijing that it would not become a target of a crackdown against Chinese technology companies. The decision makes Pony.ai one of the biggest companies to suspend its US listing plans after China banned ride-sharing giant Didi Global from signing up new users just days after its blockbuster initial public offering in June.

The Toyota Motor-backed startup will now seek to raise money in a private fundraising round at a valuation of $12 billion, said the sources to Reuters. The startup still hopes for a US listing in the unlikely event it receives a green light from the Chinese government imminently. Pony.ai had been in exclusive talks to go public through a merger with VectoIQ Acquisition II. The deal would have been financed with a private placement from investors of roughly $1.2 billion, and the company had aimed to list by October. Pony.ai CEO James Peng told Reuters in June that the company was considering going public in the United States to help fund its goal of commercializing driverless ride-hailing services.