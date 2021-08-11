IPO Corner: Here’s all the latest news from IPO-bound train of Indian startups

PharmEasy owner mulls $1 biilion IPO: Report

API Holdings, the owner of online pharmacy PharmEasy, is considering a listing at Bombay Stock Exchange that could raise as much as $1 billion, Bloomberg News reported. The company, backed by TPG and Temasek, is working with advisers on a potential offering that could take place by March 2022.

The firm plans to file a draft prospectus before the end of October. The health tech platform in June bought a majority stake in Thyrocare Technologies for $611 million. API Holdings raised about $420 million in the June funding round valuing the company at about $4.1 billion, the report added. Deliberations are at an early stage, and details of the offering could still change. PharmEasy has so far delivered more than 15 million orders from medicine to diagnostic kits to health care products, serving over 5 million families, according to its website.

Zomato net loss widens to Rs 356 crore in Q1

Online food delivery platform Zomato after its blockbuster IPO last month has reported a consolidated loss of Rs 356.2 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as against Rs. 99.8 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's adjusted revenue grew 26 percent quarter-over-quarter to Rs 1,160 crore. Consolidated revenue, however, stood at Rs 844.4 crore for the quarter under consideration against Rs 266 crore for the same period a year ago. Total expenses of the company rose to Rs 1,259.7 crore for the quarter ended June this year from Rs 383.3 crore for the year-ago period.

The second wave of COVID-19 in the country significantly impacted its dining-out business and reversed most of the gains the industry made in the previous quarter, the company added. The Deepinder Goyal-led company reported its highest gross order volume, which rose 37 percent to Rs 4,540 crore in the first quarter. "India food delivery business reported the highest ever GOV, the number of orders, transacting users, active restaurant partners, and active delivery partners till date in any quarter in our history," Zomato said.

CarTrade Tech IPO subscribed 20 times so far on final day

The initial public offering of CarTrade Tech continued to see a strong response from investors on the final day of the bidding process so far on Wednesday.

CarTrade Tech's Rs 3,000 crore share sale via IPO was subscribed 20.29 times by the final day of the subscription, data from the National Stock Exchange showed as of 6:00 PM. CarTrade Tech received a total of 26.31 crore bids for 1.29 crore shares on the offer. A total of 1.35 crore bids were received at the cutoff price.

At the time of writing, CarTrade Tech’s shares were in high demand among the non-institutional investors as the portion reserved for them was subscribed 32.48 times. The portion reserved for the qualified institutional buyers was subscribed nearly 19 times out of which foreign institutional investors placed bids for 4.33 crore shares and domestic financial institutions (banks, financial institutions and insurance companies) made bids for 1.88 crore shares. The portion reserved for QIBs contained 37.06 lakh shares, NSE data showed. Portion for retail investors was subscribed 1.41 times. CarTrade Tech incorporated in 2000, functions as a host of sorts connecting new car owners and used car owners via the platform in the buying and selling of their vehicles.

Easy enters into a strategic partnership with IPO-bound ESAF Small Finance Bank

IPO-bound ESAF Small Finance Bank and mortgage tech startup Easy have entered into a strategic partnership to provide digital-first affordable home loans to home buyers. The partnership aims to provide loans to consumers within industry-leading turnaround time. According to the company, ESAF Small Finance Bank will use Easy’s technology and sourcing capabilities to strengthen its lending capabilities. "India is still at a very nascent stage when it comes to digitalisation in the mortgage space. Mortgages amount to only 10% of India’s GDP and there is a long process of underwriting a home loan. With this association, we aim to make the entire process smooth for the end consumers,” said Praveen Agrawal, CEO of Easy.

ESAF Small Finance Bank filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital market regulator Sebi last month, to raise funds via an initial public offering. The company is planning to raise Rs 997.78 crore through its public issue which consists of a fresh issue of Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 197.78 crore by existing selling shareholders. As part of the offer for sale, a promoter will be selling Rs 150 crore worth of shares, PNB Metlife India Insurance Company will be offloading shares worth Rs 21.33 crore, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Rs 17.46 crore, PI Ventures LLP Rs 8.73 crore, and John Chakola will be selling shares worth Rs 0.26 crore, as per Moneycontrol. The offer includes a reservation of some shares for its employees.

China Telecom eyes $8.4 billion Shanghai IPO, world's biggest in 2021

China Telecom could raise more than $8 billion in a Shanghai initial public offering that would be the biggest this year, months after it was delisted in the United States amid Washington's stand-off with Beijing, AFP reported.

The firm said it had priced its offer at 4.53 yuan per share, which would be worth 47.1 billion ($7.3 billion), according to a filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Friday.

However, if an over-allotment option was exercised that would jump to 54 billion yuan ($8.4 billion), Bloomberg News said. China Telecom was delisted by the New York Stock Exchange in January along with fellow state-owned telecoms firms China Mobile and China Unicom following an executive order by former president Donald Trump. China Telecom is the country's largest fixed-line operator, and the share issue would be the biggest of the year, topping the $5.4 billion raised in Hong Kong by TikTok's rival Kuaishou Technology in February.