IPO Corner: Here's all the latest news from IPO-bound train of Indian startups

IPO-bound Paytm to expand ESOP pool via EGM on September 2

IPO-bound fintech giant Paytm is expanding the employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) pool with 3.7 crore shares through an extraordinary general meeting on September 2, taking the total pool to 6.10 crore. Addressing the shareholders, the company said it plans to increase the existing ESOP pool from 24,094,280 equity options to 61,094,280 equity options at a face value of Rs 1 each. This will help the company reward and recognise employees who have contributed to the growth of the company.

Paytm is also seeking approval for the revised employment agreement of Vijay Shekhar Sharma as managing director and CEO of the company. Paytm looks to raise Rs 16,600 crore which consists of a fresh issue of up to Rs 8,300 crore and an offer of sale (OFS) for Rs 8,300 crore by existing shareholders. At the current issue size, this will be the largest IPO in India so far, surpassing the Rs 15,199.44 crore issue of state-owned Coal India in 2010. The date and price band of the offer has not been announced as yet.

CarTrade Tech IPO subscribed 40 percent on Day 1

Multichannel mobility platform CarTrade Tech launched its three-day initial public offering on Monday as private equities and existing shareholders look to pare stake in the marketplace for used vehicles. At the time of writing, CarTrade Tech’s Rs 2,998.5-crore IPO had received a 40 percent subscription, with investors bidding for 51.29 lakh equity shares. The offer will be available for subscription till Wednesday, August 11.

Retail bought77 percent of their reserved portion. Non-institutional investors had bid for 89,658 equity shares against their reserved portion of 27.79 lakh shares. A part set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 1 percent. The company plans to mobilise Rs 2,998.5 crore through the issue which is a complete offer for sale by investors and shareholders. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 1,585-1,618 a share.

Oyo shortlists investment banks for over $1 billion IPO: Report

Hotel and hospitality firm OYO has shortlisted investment banks JP Morgan, Kotak Mahindra Capital and Citi for its $1.2 billion initial public offering (IPO), according to Moneycontrol. The startup is expected to add more bankers as the IPO process matures. The report also added that the company is leaning towards listing in India, however, OYO hasn’t made any such announcements officially. On July 16, Oyo closed a debt financing round of $660 million from global institutional investors with an aim to retire some of its existing debt and pump up its operations and product technology.

ByteDance aims for Hong Kong IPO by early 2022

ByteDance, the Chinese owner of short video platform TikTok, has revived its plan to go public with a listing in Hong Kong by early 2022 after addressing Chinese regulators' concerns, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. ByteDance is planning to list in either the fourth quarter of this year or in early 2022.

"We are expecting final guidance from ByteDance in September. They are submitting all the filings with Chinese authorities right now and are going through the review process," the newspaper quoted a source as saying. However, a ByteDance spokesperson told Reuters that the FT report was not accurate. The spokesperson declined to provide more details. BytDance had said in April that it had no imminent plans for an initial public offering (IPO).

Chinese regulators have stepped up their scrutiny of the tech sector in recent months. The FT report said ByteDance has been working on addressing data security concerns raised by regulators.

NetEase delays $1 billion Hong Kong listing of music streaming firm

NetEase has delayed the $1 billion Hong Kong initial public offering of its music streaming service Cloud Village because of volatile trading in China’s major tech companies, Reuters reported. The IPO was approved by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing committee, according to filings lodged with the exchange, and preliminary meetings were held with potential investors last week. The deal was due to launch this week but was put on hold on Monday, the sources said, given the uncertain conditions facing China’s tech companies following a regulatory crackdown ordered by Chinese officials.

NetEase’s Hong Kong-listed shares lost nearly 14 percent last week after it was reported China’s gaming sector could be next in line for intensified regulatory scrutiny. NetEase announced in May it would spin off Cloud Village and retain 62.4 percent ownership of the streaming business. Cloud Village had aimed to raise up to $1 billion in the Hong Kong IPO, one of the sources said. Alibaba Group Holdings, Baidu Inc, General Atlantic and Boyu Capital are Cloud Village investors, according to the firm’s listing documents.