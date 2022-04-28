IPL 2022, GT vs SRH Report: Umran Malik’s 5/25 in vain as Rashid Khan (31* off 11 balls) seals thrilling victory with final-ball six

Rashid Khan (31 not-out off 11 balls) and Rahul Tewatia (40 not-out off 21 balls) held their nerve to fire Gujarat Titans (GT) to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Points Table with a thrilling final-ball victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday, April 27.

21-year-old Abhishek Sharma (65 off 42 balls) and Aiden Markram (56 off 40 balls) scored half-centuries after Hyderabad were invited to bat, for the first time this season, to help SRH post a dominant total of 195/6.

Wriddhiman Saha (68 off 38 balls) got Gujarat off to a quick start however, Umran Malik continued to chip away at the wickets, striking in each of his first three overs before sending back David Miller and Abhinav Manohar off the final two balls of his spell to leave GT needing 56 runs off the final 24 balls.

22-year-old Malik finished with 5/25, his maiden five-wicket haul in the IPL, to wrap up a Player of the Match performance, despite finishing on the losing side as SRH failed to contain a late blitz from Rashid and Tewatia.

GT’s run-chase started with a 69-run partnership between Saha and Shubhman Gill. The pair were finally separated when Malik entered the attack in the 8th over and castled Gill (22) with a 144 kph yorker.

Malik then doubled his tally when he got GT captain Hardik Pandya (10) bounced out in the 10th over. Saha (68) looked in excellent touch but was outdone by an astonishing 153 kph toe-crusher from Malik in the 14th over which flattened the leg-stump.

Malik came in for the final over of his spell and this time castled Miller and Manohar off his final two deliveries to finish with stunning figures of 4-0-25-5. However, the other SRH bowlers failed to replicate the Srinagar pacer’s efforts as Rashid and Tewatia mounted a late comeback.

With 22 runs needed off the final over, Marco Jansen was hit for a six off the first ball by Tewatia before Rashid took over and smashed three sixes off the final four deliveries to seal a thrilling victory over his former franchise.

Earlier in the game, Kane Williamson lost his first Toss this season as Hyderabad were invited to bat first. Gujarat remained unchanged while Hyderabad welcomed back Washington Sunder with J Suchith making way.

Mohammed Shami struck in the 2nd over to send back Williamson (5). Rahul Tripathi walked out and got off to a blazing start as he hit Shami for a six and two fours off consecutive balls in the 4th over. However, Shami responded by trapping Tripathi (16) LBW off the last delivery in the over.

Young Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram then stitched together a 96-run partnership off 61 balls to help Hyderabad recover. Abhishek brought up his fifty off 33 balls with a six against Rashid Khan (0/45) who had a poor night with the ball in hand.

The partnership was finally broken by Alzarri Joseph (1/35) who castled Abhishek (65) in the 16th over. Shami (3/39) then returned to pick up his third wicket when he sent back Nicholas Pooran (3) in the next over.

Yash Dayal (1/24) bowled excellently for Gujarat and got his reward when he got Markram (56) caught out with the final delivery of his spell in the 18th over. Sundar (3) was run out when trying to sneak a single in the penultimate over to leave SRH with a middling score of just 162/6 on the board.

However, Shashank Singh, batting for the first time in the IPL, smashed a hat-trick of sixes against Lockie Ferguson (0/52) off the final 3 deliveries in the innings to finish unbeaten on 25 off just 6 balls and power SRH to a good total of 195/6.