IPL 2021 | MI vs KKR match preview: Predicted playing XI, betting odds and where to watch live

Defending champions Mumbai Indians would look for inspiration from skipper Rohit Sharma, who is set to return to action, when they take on a rejuvenated Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Mumbai, who are currently placed fourth in the table with eight points, began their second leg campaign in a typical slow manner but with only half the tournament left to play, the defending champions need to win to stay in the top half of the league table. Rohit, who has been in fine touch of late, will be expected to continue in the same vein and help his side make amends of the inept batting performance against CSK. Apart from Saurabh Tewary, who hit an unbeaten half century, none of the other batsmen were able to capitalize on their starts against CSK, failing to chase down 156.

Key player:

With nearly 1000 runs against KKR, Rohit Sharma has proved again and again that the Kolkata outfit is his most preferred opposition to bat against. The Mumbai side will hope that their captain will come in handy today.

Probable IX: Rohit Sharma (c), ) Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jansen, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain) Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh, Adam Milne, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult.

The comprehensive win over RCB would have boosted KKR's confidence. Eoin Morgan-led side placed sixth in the points table, will however be nervous too as they don't have a good head to head record against Rohit Sharma's MI. Not many teams have dominated the way the Mumbai franchise has versus KKR. With 22 defeats against MI in their 28 past encounters the Kolkata side has more than couple of things to prove.

The form of spinner Varun Chakravarthy and star all-rounder Andre Russell who wreaked havoc with the ball against RCB is certain to raise their confidence. So is the form of openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer.

Key player: Opening batsman Shubman Gill is looking good. If Gill comes to bat with a devil may care attitude then the Mumbai side will certainly sweat a little more.

Probable XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

Squad: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Tim Southee, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora

Match Details:

Timing: Match starts at 7.30 pm and the toss will take place at 7 pm.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Betting Odds (Oddschecker):

MI: 8/11

KKR: 6/5

-with agency inputs