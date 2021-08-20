Intel India and SINE-IIT Bombay launch Plugin Alliance, startups to play key role

Intel India and the Society for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (SINE)-IIT Bombay have launched Plugin Alliance, which seeks to fast-track the adoption of smart technologies by Indian industries. It primarily aims to enhance the attractiveness of Indian manufacturing globally in the digital era.

With a focus on accelerating Industry 4.0 transformation in India, the Plugin Alliance brings together members representing large enterprises, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), technology solution providers, systems integrators, and startups.

The initiative wants to involve the entire startup ecosystem , including funding partners, relevant incubators, government and industry bodies. The alliance currently has a total of 53 members with 25 startups figuring in the list.

“Plugin Alliance brings together the key constituents of the ecosystem on one platform to find, innovate, build, adopt and scale smart industrial solutions,” said Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India & Vice President, Intel Foundry Services.

The key focus will be on advancing and scaling emerging technology solutions such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine vision, augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR), robotics, cyber security, 5G & Edge, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) & mobility and other future emerging technologies to help accelerate digital transformation.

The Plugin Alliance’s initial focus will be on manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain.

Enlisting startups to develop market-ready solutions

As a part of the initiative, the alliance will curate Industry 4.0 startups for industry members based on their area of interest and priorities.

“Once aligned, members define the success criteria and provide an immersive environment for the startup to do their pilots,” according to a statement.

The SINE-IIT Bombay and Intel India’s existing Plugin Accelerator programme plans to give startups a platform to draw on domain, technical and business expertise of mentors in the member community.

The accelerator has The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) chapters, Blume Ventures, Inventus Capital India, and Flipkart among its members.

Now a part of the alliance, it has moved away from a cohort-based model (15-20 startups per year) to a rolling admission process for early and growth stage startups that offer emerging and disruptive use cases.

“By bringing industry, academia and startups on the same platform, the process will accelerate for the mutual benefits of the businesses and startups ,” said Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay.

Since its inception in 2004, the Society for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (SINE) at IIT Bombay has incubated over 180 startups and nurtured more than 800 entrepreneurs.