Intangles Lab gets $10 million in Series A funding round

Intangles Lab has disrupted the market with its digital twin technology that powers services such as vehicle health monitoring, operations automaton and driver behaviour monitoring in the mobility segment. It also provides predictions on vehicle health. The startup has bagged $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Baring Private Equity.

Intangles Lab, a technology solutions provider, has recently made headlines with their innovative stack up solution. Co-Founder Anup Patil spoke with CNBC-TV18 about the development of this cutting-edge solution and how it sets Intangles Lab apart from its competitors.

"Intangles Lab has developed a proprietary technology where we have an entire end-to-end stack up solution," Patil stated.

While other companies may focus solely on the technical aspects of their products, Intangles Lab has gone beyond this to provide a comprehensive solution that considers the broader picture.

Also Read | Myntra Beauty to focus on homegrown D2C and international brands and Fresh Start’s investment thesis

But what exactly is a stack up solution? In layman's terms, it refers to the process of arranging and analyzing the different layers of a printed circuit board (PCB). This is a crucial step in the design process, as it determines the overall performance of the PCB.

In the past, this process has been both time-consuming and complicated, requiring extensive knowledge and expertise. However, with Intangles Lab's stack up solution, this is no longer the case.

One of the most impressive aspects of Intangles Lab's stack up solution is that it was designed in-house. This speaks to the level of expertise and dedication that the company possesses. By creating their solution in-house, Intangles Lab was able to tailor it specifically to the needs of their clients, rather than offering a one-size-fits-all approach.

"We have completely in-house designed and developed a black box that collects data at a massive rate and then that data is sent on to a cloud platform which is where we provide predictive insight in terms of the component level performance," he mentioned.

Moreover, Intangles Lab's stack up solution goes beyond what other companies offer. As Patil noted, they provide insight on driver aspects beyond conventional points. This means that they take into account factors such as the environment in which the PCB will be used, as well as the needs of the end-user. By doing so, Intangles Lab is able to provide a comprehensive solution that addresses not just the technical aspects of the product, but also the human factors involved.

Amid the large equity inflows into startups over the past few years and then the funding winter - venture debt has been gaining popularity, growing at a compounded rate of 22 percent in the last 3 years. According to a report by BCG and Trifecta, venture debt investments are projected to grow 8x to reach $6-7 billion by CY30.

For more details, watch the accompanying video