GirnarSoft, known for its auto-properties, CarDekho.com, Zigwheels.com and gaadi.com announced plans to invest $20 Million in its subsidiary, InsuranceDekho, India’s leading omnichannel insurance platform. They will use the funds to invest in branding and strengthening their tech, product and sales teams.

Launched in 2017, InsuranceDekho is an Insuretech venture. It helps its consumers to compare different insurance policies based on their requirements and offering them the best choices available.

These funds will also be used to strengthen InsuranceDekho’s transaction businesses and further expand its footprint deeper into the country.

“This new capital infusion will be used to expand our digital footprint. We are already a force to reckon with in the B2B space. With this round we aim to invest in branding and marketing to further strengthen our B2C platform which has been seeing strong traction over the last 2 quarters.” said Ankit Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, InsuranceDekho.

InsuranceDekho recently announced plans to onboard 1 lakh insurance advisors across country and have currently enrolled 20,000 advisors.