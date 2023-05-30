Inside the bootcamp sessions that are prepping India’s startups for funding success

The month-long bootcamp sessions, as part of Leap To Unicorn, were a definitive guide to building and scaling a successful early stage startup.

The Leap To Unicorn initiative by IDFC FIRST Bank, in association with Moneycontrol and CNBC-TV18, was designed to guide India’s best early-stage startups to funding success. While the most successful startups will stand a chance to get funded, the larger purpose of the initiative was to create a broad foundation for startup success, built on the collective wisdom of VCs, entrepreneurs and thought leaders who have shaped the third largest startup ecosystem in the world. A big part of this mission was accomplished through the bootcamp sessions, which ran from April 10th to May 10th, and gave select early-stage startup founders a comprehensive overview of startup operations and funding.

The bootcamp sessions were divided into four sections – Orientations & Fundamentals of Starting Up, Building for the Users, User & Team Expansion

and Fundraising – which dealt with different stages of startup growth. Prominent startup founders, professionals and VCs headlined individual sessions under each section, sharing experiences and imparting key lessons to founders in attendance. For example, during ‘Orientation & Fundamentals of Starting Up’, Akash Gehani, Co-Founder, Instamojo, and Vinayak Hedge, CTO, Microsoft for Startups, spoke about designing processes that suit a business. Others, like Ashwin Damera, CEO & Co-Founder, Emeritus and Eruditus, and Amit Singh, CEO & Founder, Wow Labz, advised founders to hire judiciously, during sessions on ‘Orientation – Expectation setting and context of the bootcamp’ and ‘Startup Fundamentals’ respectively.