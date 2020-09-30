  • SENSEX
Inshorts raises Rs 260 crore from Lee Fixel's Addition, others

Updated : September 30, 2020 02:27 PM IST

Inshorts had launched Public App in April 2019 as a social network for local updates as well as local commerce and classifieds. 
Fixel, who led Tiger Global’s investments into Flipkart and several startups in India, launched Addition as an over $1 billion fund after he left the New York-based fund.
The company claims Public App has over 50 million active users and over 1 million videos being created every month.
