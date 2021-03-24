Inshorts' location-based social network Public raises Rs 300 crore Updated : March 24, 2021 02:31 PM IST Public App is a social network for hyper-local updates, hyper-local commerce, jobs, classifieds etc. The company plans to utilize the funding towards scaling up tech infrastructure, content offerings and employee base. Published : March 24, 2021 02:31 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply