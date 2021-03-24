  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Startup

Inshorts' location-based social network Public raises Rs 300 crore

Updated : March 24, 2021 02:31 PM IST

Public App is a social network for hyper-local updates, hyper-local commerce, jobs, classifieds etc. 
The company plans to utilize the funding towards scaling up tech infrastructure, content offerings and employee base.
Inshorts' location-based social network Public raises Rs 300 crore
Published : March 24, 2021 02:31 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Barbeque Nation IPO subscribed 75% so far on Day 1; retail portion booked over 4 times

Barbeque Nation IPO subscribed 75% so far on Day 1; retail portion booked over 4 times

Morgan Stanley 'overweight' on Bharti Airtel as Africa biz to sell 1,424 towers

Morgan Stanley 'overweight' on Bharti Airtel as Africa biz to sell 1,424 towers

After Maruti, Nissan India to hike car prices from April 1

After Maruti, Nissan India to hike car prices from April 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement