InMobi, India's first Unicorn, eyes US listing by end of this year

Published : April 01, 2021 05:18 PM IST

InMobi may launch an initial public offer (IPO) of around $1 billion. It could well become India's first unicorn to list itself on the US stock exchange. For the listing, the company is said to be in talks with banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc.