Indian startups see 72% decline in funding during January-June period in 2023 vs in 2022: Report

The report titled "Tracxn Geo Semi Annual Report: India Tech- H1 2023" by Tracxn, a SaaS-based market intelligence platform, showed that although ranked among the top three funded geographies globally (after the US and the UK), India's funding trend mirrored the global decline.

The total funding in 2023 January to June period (H1) amounted to $5.5 billion, a 24 percent decline compared to the second half (H2) of 2022 ($7.3 billion) and a staggering 72 percent drop compared to H1 2022. Furthermore, the number of funding rounds also experienced a substantial decrease in H1 2023, with 536 rounds, marking a drop of 43 percent compared to H2 2022 (946 rounds) and a 66 percent decline from H1 2022 (1,586 rounds).

Neha Singh, Co-Founder of Tracxn, commented on the report's findings, stating, "According to our latest semi-annual India Tech report, despite India being one of the top-performing countries across the globe with respect to funding in the private sector, it is currently facing a deceleration in funding due to inflation and other macroeconomic factors. Nevertheless, India still continues to be one of the fastest-growing economies. India's startup ecosystem ranked third in terms of funding in 2022, and it moved up to second in Q1 2023, and there is a tremendous amount of growth potential."

Examining the funding by stage, late-stage rounds in H1 2023 witnessed a decline of 71 percent, amounting to $3.8 billion compared to H1 2022. Early-stage rounds secured $1.4 billion, reflecting a 44 percent decline from H2 2022 and a significant 73 percent drop from H1 2022. Seed-stage rounds faced a similar fate, with a 41 percent drop from H2 2022 and a 71 percent fall from H1 2022, securing only $315 million in funding.

Despite the funding challenges, H1 2023 witnessed 14 funding rounds exceeding $100 million, marking a 17 percent increase from H2 2022. The top-performing sectors during this period were Environment Tech, FinTech, and retail, as per Tracxn. The Environment Tech segment experienced a seven percent growth in funding compared to H2 2022, although it saw a 25 percent drop compared to H1 2022.

“The rise in this sector can be attributed to the growing Electric Vehicles (EVs) industry in the country, driven by rising EV adoption and favourable government policies promoting cleaner mobility,” the company said in a statement.

FinTech attracted significant funding due to the widespread adoption of digital payments and increased internet penetration. The retail sector flourished thanks to the booming e-commerce space , propelled by online payment platforms and expanding internet accessibility in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.