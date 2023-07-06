CNBC TV18
Indian startups see 72% decline in funding during January-June period in 2023 vs in 2022: Report

By Pihu Yadav  Jul 6, 2023 2:43:25 PM IST (Published)

The report by Tracxn, a SaaS-based market intelligence platform, showed that although ranked among the top three funded geographies globally (after the US and the UK), India's funding trend mirrored the global decline.

The Indian startup ecosystem saw a 72 percent ($19.7 billion) decline in funding during the first half of 2023 as compared to 2022 in the same period, according to a new report.

The report titled "Tracxn Geo Semi Annual Report: India Tech- H1 2023" by Tracxn, a SaaS-based market intelligence platform, showed that although ranked among the top three funded geographies globally (after the US and the UK), India's funding trend mirrored the global decline.
The total funding in 2023 January to June period (H1) amounted to $5.5 billion, a 24 percent decline compared to the second half (H2) of 2022 ($7.3 billion) and a staggering 72 percent drop compared to H1 2022. Furthermore, the number of funding rounds also experienced a substantial decrease in H1 2023, with 536 rounds, marking a drop of 43 percent compared to H2 2022 (946 rounds) and a 66 percent decline from H1 2022 (1,586 rounds).
