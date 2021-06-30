Indian startups raised more VC funding in H1 2021 than whole of 2020

Indian startups have raised more venture capital (VC) funding in the first half of 2021 than they raised in the whole year of 2020.
According to data from Venture Intelligence, $12.1 billion of VC investments flowed into Indian startups so far in 2021, compared to $11.1 billion in all of 2020.
What’s more interesting is that the total VC funding in the first half of 2021 came in roughly half the number of deals as compared to the deal volume in 2020 - 382 deals in the first half of 2021 against a total of 764 last year. In fact, so far, 2021 has also been a year of unicorns, with 16 unicorns minted, compared to only nine unicorns added in 2020 and in 2019.
When it comes to sector-wise funding, the e-commerce sector bagged the maximum capital in 2021 so far with $4.1 billion, followed by fintech with $2.3 billion dollars and logistics with close to $2 billion.
Continuing its winning streak of 2020, Sequoia Capital has emerged as the most active VC investor, backing 30 companies already in the first six months of 2021, followed by Tiger Global that has been on an investment spree. It has backed 25 companies, and Accel India, which has backed 19 companies.
Here are some highlights of H12021 for Indian startups:
VC Investments in India (2018 - H1'2021)
Year
No. of Deals
Amount ($B)
H1'2021
382
12.1
2020
764
11.1
2019
873
13.0
2018
747
10.8
Source: Venture Intelligence
YEAR OF UNICORNS
Unicorns in India
Year
No. of Unicorns
2021 YTD
16
2020
9
2019
9
2018
8
2016
2
2015
4
2014
1
2013
1
2012
1
2011
1
Total
52
Source: Venture Intelligence
YEAR OF UNICORNS
Unicorns of H1'2021
Company
Funding Raised ($M)
Valuation ($B)
BrowserStack
250
4
Cred
442
2.2
Sharechat
765
2.1
Meesho
491
2.1
Urban Company
443
2.1
PharmEasy
929
1.8
Zeta
260
1.4
ChargeBee
218
1.4
Gupshup
134
1.4
Groww
142
1
Moglix
221
1
FirstCry
893
2.1
Digit
232
1.9
Five Star Business Finance
454
1.4
Innovaccer
226
1.3
Infra.Market
142
1
MOST ACTIVE INVESTORS
Investor
No. of Companies
H1'2021
H2'2020
H1'2020
Sequoia Capital India
30
44
37
Tiger Global
25
9
8
Accel India
19
13
17
Elevation Capital
16
9
11
Blume Ventures
14
10
10
Matrix Partners India
14
14
15
Falcon Edge Capital
13
11
7
Beenext
11
12
7
Kalaari Capital
11
4
8
Note: Data sorted using H1'2021 column.
SECTOR WISE FUNDING
VC Investments in India (By Sector - Value)
Sector
Amount ($M)
H1'2021
H2'2020
H1'2020
E-Commerce
4152
1633
760
Fintech
2334
597
889
Logistics
1961
1141
507
Enterprise Software (Incl. SaaS)
1678
757
622
Food
1613
853
585
Education
1367
999
1318
Healthcare
837
420
436
