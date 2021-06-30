Home

    Indian startups raised more VC funding in H1 2021 than whole of 2020

    By Mugdha Variyar | IST (Updated)
    $12.1 billion of VC investments flowed into Indian startups so far in 2021, compared to $11.1 billion in all of 2020, according to data from Venture Intelligence.

    Indian startups raised more VC funding in H1 2021 than whole of 2020
    Indian startups have raised more venture capital (VC) funding in the first half of 2021 than they raised in the whole year of 2020.
    According to data from Venture Intelligence, $12.1 billion of VC investments flowed into Indian startups so far in 2021, compared to $11.1 billion in all of 2020.
    What’s more interesting is that the total VC funding in the first half of 2021 came in roughly half the number of deals as compared to the deal volume in 2020 - 382 deals in the first half of 2021 against a total of 764 last year. In fact, so far, 2021 has also been a year of unicorns, with 16 unicorns minted, compared to only nine unicorns added in 2020 and in 2019.
    When it comes to sector-wise funding, the e-commerce sector bagged the maximum capital in 2021 so far with $4.1 billion, followed by fintech with $2.3 billion dollars and logistics with close to $2 billion.
    Continuing its winning streak of 2020, Sequoia Capital has emerged as the most active VC investor, backing 30 companies already in the first six months of 2021, followed by Tiger Global that has been on an investment spree. It has backed 25 companies, and Accel India, which has backed 19 companies.
    Here are some highlights of H12021 for Indian startups:
    VC Investments in India (2018 - H1'2021)
    Year
    No. of Deals
    Amount ($B)
    H1'2021
    382
    12.1
    2020
    764
    11.1
    2019
    873
    13.0
    2018
    747
    10.8
    Source: Venture Intelligence
     
    YEAR OF UNICORNS
     
    Unicorns in India
    Year
    No. of Unicorns
    2021 YTD
    16
    2020
    9
    2019
    9
    2018
    8
    2016
    2
    2015
    4
    2014
    1
    2013
    1
    2012
    1
    2011
    1
    Total
    52
    Source: Venture Intelligence
     
    YEAR OF UNICORNS
     
    Unicorns of H1'2021
     
     
    Company
    Funding Raised ($M)
    Valuation ($B)
    BrowserStack
    250
    4
    Cred
    442
    2.2
    Sharechat
    765
    2.1
    Meesho
    491
    2.1
    Urban Company
    443
    2.1
    PharmEasy
    929
    1.8
    Zeta
    260
    1.4
    ChargeBee
    218
    1.4
    Gupshup
    134
    1.4
    Groww
    142
    1
    Moglix
    221
    1
    FirstCry
    893
    2.1
    Digit
    232
    1.9
    Five Star Business Finance
    454
    1.4
    Innovaccer
    226
    1.3
    Infra.Market
    142
    1
    MOST ACTIVE INVESTORS
     
    Investor
    No. of Companies
    H1'2021
    H2'2020
    H1'2020
    Sequoia Capital India
    30
    44
    37
    Tiger Global
    25
    9
    8
    Accel India
    19
    13
    17
    Elevation Capital
    16
    9
    11
    Blume Ventures
    14
    10
    10
    Matrix Partners India
    14
    14
    15
    Falcon Edge Capital
    13
    11
    7
    Beenext
    11
    12
    7
    Kalaari Capital
    11
    4
    8
    Note: Data sorted using H1'2021 column.
     
     
     
     
    SECTOR WISE FUNDING
    VC Investments in India (By Sector - Value)
     
     
     
    Sector
    Amount ($M)
    H1'2021
    H2'2020
    H1'2020
    E-Commerce
    4152
    1633
    760
    Fintech
    2334
    597
    889
    Logistics
    1961
    1141
    507
    Enterprise Software (Incl. SaaS)
    1678
    757
    622
    Food
    1613
    853
    585
    Education
    1367
    999
    1318
    Healthcare
    837
    420
    436
     
