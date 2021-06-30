Indian startups raised more VC funding in H1 2020 than whole of 2020

Indian startups have raised more venture capital (VC) funding in the first half of 2021 than they raised in the whole year of 2020.

According to data from Venture Intelligence, $12.1 billion of VC investments flowed into Indian startups so far in 2021, compared to $11.1 billion in all of 2020.

What’s more interesting is that the total VC funding in the first half of 2021 came in roughly half the number of deals as compared to the deal volume in 2020 - 382 deals in the first half of 2021 against a total of 764 last year. In fact, so far, 2021 has also been a year of unicorns, with 16 unicorns minted, compared to only nine unicorns added in 2020 and in 2019.

When it comes to sector-wise funding, the e-commerce sector bagged the maximum capital in 2021 so far with $4.1 billion, followed by fintech with $2.3 billion dollars and logistics with close to $2 billion.

Continuing its winning streak of 2020, Sequoia Capital has emerged as the most active VC investor, backing 30 companies already in the first six months of 2021, followed by Tiger Global that has been on an investment spree. It has backed 25 companies, and Accel India, which has backed 19 companies.

Here are some highlights of H12021 for Indian startups:

VC Investments in India (2018 - H1'2021) Year No. of Deals Amount ($B) H1'2021 382 12.1 2020 764 11.1 2019 873 13.0 2018 747 10.8 Source: Venture Intelligence

YEAR OF UNICORNS

Unicorns in India Year No. of Unicorns 2021 YTD 16 2020 9 2019 9 2018 8 2016 2 2015 4 2014 1 2013 1 2012 1 2011 1 Total 52 Source: Venture Intelligence

Unicorns of H1'2021 Company Funding Raised ($M) Valuation ($B) BrowserStack 250 4 Cred 442 2.2 Sharechat 765 2.1 Meesho 491 2.1 Urban Company 443 2.1 PharmEasy 929 1.8 Zeta 260 1.4 ChargeBee 218 1.4 Gupshup 134 1.4 Groww 142 1 Moglix 221 1 FirstCry 893 2.1 Digit 232 1.9 Five Star Business Finance 454 1.4 Innovaccer 226 1.3 Infra.Market 142 1

MOST ACTIVE INVESTORS

Investor No. of Companies H1'2021 H2'2020 H1'2020 Sequoia Capital India 30 44 37 Tiger Global 25 9 8 Accel India 19 13 17 Elevation Capital 16 9 11 Blume Ventures 14 10 10 Matrix Partners India 14 14 15 Falcon Edge Capital 13 11 7 Beenext 11 12 7 Kalaari Capital 11 4 8 Note: Data sorted using H1'2021 column.

