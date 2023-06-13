Indian startup funding to recover in 2023 after 40% decline in 2022

This decline can be attributed to factors such as the global economic slowdown and the ongoing war in Ukraine. However, the report indicates a positive shift in the funding landscape for 2023.

Total funding for Indian start-ups experienced a significant decline of 40 percent in 2022, as stated in a report by financial services company IIFL Fintech. This decline can be attributed to factors such as the global economic slowdown and the ongoing war in Ukraine. However, the report indicates a positive shift in the funding landscape for 2023.

Despite the funding setback, the Indian start-up ecosystem is expected to achieve a record year in terms of ventures receiving private capital.

While larger late-stage investors remain cautious due to uncertainties surrounding emerging domains like cryptocurrency and metaverse, the early-stage ecosystem continues to thrive with increased activity.