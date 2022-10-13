Indian startup funding hits two-year low in July-September period: PwC India report

Mini
While a decline in funding is noted across all stages of investment, the decline has been the least in early-stage deals which contributed around 21 percent of the total funding by value in Q3 CY22.
Startup funding in India in July to September period of the calendar year 2022 hit a two-year low at $2.7 billion across 205 deals. As per a PwC India report, early-state deals were better placed amid an overall decline in funding across all stages of investment.
Early-stage deals contributed around 21 percent of the total funding by value in Q3 CY22 compared to approximately 12 percent in the previous three months, showing that venture capital (VC) firms continue to back the Indian startup ecosystem.
Amit Nawka, Partner - Deals & India Startups Leader, PwC India, said, “It is tough to predict how long the slowdown in funding will last, but clearly, both founders and investors are being more selective and cautious in deal-making."
Nawka said in general, early-stage startups would be able to raise capital more easily as they are typically more insulated than late-stage deals from fluctuations in the public markets. However, investors have already raised a lot of capital which needs to be deployed, and this will ultimately find its way to the Indian startup ecosystem.”
Startup perspectives for the quarter
