Indian startup funding wilts amid tech drought, June marks 34-month low

The Indian startup ecosystem continues to face a challenging funding landscape as we reach the halfway point of 2023. The prevailing global uncertainty, combined with geopolitical and economic fragility, has resulted in a freeze on venture capital investments.

Between January and June this year, the total value of VC investments barely reached $4 billion, which is nearly five times lower than the $18.4 billion secured during the same period in 2022. Since mid-2022, funding has been drying up due to a tech drought that marked the end of the era of easy money.