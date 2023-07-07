CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homestartup NewsIndian startup funding wilts amid tech drought, June marks 34 month low

Indian startup funding wilts amid tech drought, June marks 34-month low

Indian startup funding wilts amid tech drought, June marks 34-month low
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Aishwarya Anand  Jul 7, 2023 8:46:39 PM IST (Published)

Between January and June 2023, the total value of VC investments barely reached $4 billion, which is nearly five times lower than the $18.4 billion secured during the same period in 2022. The current funding trend in India aligns with the global decline, mirroring the challenges faced worldwide.

The Indian startup ecosystem continues to face a challenging funding landscape as we reach the halfway point of 2023. The prevailing global uncertainty, combined with geopolitical and economic fragility, has resulted in a freeze on venture capital investments.

Between January and June this year, the total value of VC investments barely reached $4 billion, which is nearly five times lower than the $18.4 billion secured during the same period in 2022. Since mid-2022, funding has been drying up due to a tech drought that marked the end of the era of easy money.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X