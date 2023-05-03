Indian startup founders accuse IAMAI of favouring big tech, disregarding their interests

A group of top startup founders are protesting against the internet and mobile association of India (IAMAI) after it opposed a new law to combat anti-competitive practices of big tech firms.

Founders of several Indian startups are raising their voices against the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), flagging a lack of "credence" and claiming that the industry body is not representing their interests but favouring big tech.

A group of top startup founders is protesting against the IAMAI after it opposed a new law to combat the anti-competitive practices of big tech firms.

The group has accused IAMAI of promoting views that are anti-Indian and pro-foreign big tech.

Last year, the parliamentary standing committee on finance proposed the creation of a digital competition law and recommended classifying big tech companies as systemically important digital intermediaries based on their revenues, market capitalisation, and end users.

In February, the government formed the committee on digital competition law or CDCL which was tasked with examining the "need for a separate law on competition in digital markets."

Read Here | View | The right use of tech can make learning an immersive experience

In a leaked draft document that IAMAI prepared for CDCL, the organisation argued against the need for a separate digital competition law. IAMAI, which counts Indian arms of Google, Microsoft, Twitter, Meta, and others as its key members, claimed that this would stifle innovation, competition, and the benefit that accrues to markets and users.

IAMAI is currently chaired by Google India and Meta-owned Whatsapp.

Startup founders led by Bharat Matrimony's Murugavel Janakiraman, Mapmyindia's Rohan Verma, and Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal amongst others argue that IAMAI is protecting the interests of the big tech and failing to represent home-grown tech players.

They are demanding a change to IAMAI's structure to truly represent Indian tech startups.

Also Read | Google and Apple team up to fight unwanted tracking