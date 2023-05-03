Indian startup founders accuse IAMAI of favouring big tech, disregarding their interests

2 Min(s) Read
A group of top startup founders are protesting against the internet and mobile association of India (IAMAI) after it opposed a new law to combat anti-competitive practices of big tech firms.
Founders of several Indian startups are raising their voices against the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), flagging a lack of "credence" and claiming that the industry body is not representing their interests but favouring big tech.
The group has accused IAMAI of promoting views that are anti-Indian and pro-foreign big tech.
The group has accused IAMAI of promoting views that are anti-Indian and pro-foreign big tech.