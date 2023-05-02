English
Indian start-ups urged to engage in proper branding exercise to pitch ideas, reach out to social media

By Abhimanyu Sharma  May 2, 2023 5:26:29 PM IST (Published)

With the world's 3rd largest start-up ecosystem, India has over 97,970 start-ups as on April 25, 2023, with 108 unicorns and an average of 11 jobs per start-up.

DPIIT's Joint Secretary Manmeet Nanda has asked start-ups to engage in a proper branding exercise to pitch ideas and reach out to social media, stating that the government has been trying to teach start-ups on how to manage businesses not just with innovative solutions but also by ensuring one to one interactions with experts and shadowing of possibilies with unicorns.

Pointing to the on-boarding of over 1000 start-ups and 165 incubators during the two years of the Start-up India seed fund scheme, she told CNBC TV18 that benefits flowing from the scheme have reached many far flung districts, with many start-ups coming up in the North East and hilly states.
While the on-boarded start-ups were helped at their product development and the ideation stage by the government, 50 percent of scheme beneficiaries were led by women and 65 percent of the start-ups were from Tier 2 and 3 cities.
