Business Indian start-ups get creative as coronavirus crisis fuels funding crunch Updated : May 11, 2020 08:25 AM IST BookMyShow, an online ticket seller, is promoting free-to-watch Instagram Live performances in an effort to keep its users engaged. Restaurant aggregator and food delivery firm Zomato is targeting a push into alcohol delivery. Meal delivery firm Swiggy and hotel operators Oyo and Treebo have shed employees, cut salaries, and put workers on furlough, sources at the companies told Reuters. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365