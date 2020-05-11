  • SENSEX
Indian start-ups get creative as coronavirus crisis fuels funding crunch

Updated : May 11, 2020 08:25 AM IST

BookMyShow, an online ticket seller, is promoting free-to-watch Instagram Live performances in an effort to keep its users engaged.
Restaurant aggregator and food delivery firm Zomato is targeting a push into alcohol delivery.
Meal delivery firm Swiggy and hotel operators Oyo and Treebo have shed employees, cut salaries, and put workers on furlough, sources at the companies told Reuters.
