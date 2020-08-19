  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Startup
Startup

Indian space tech startup Pixxel Secures $5 million in seed funding

Updated : August 19, 2020 12:42 PM IST

The round was led by Blume Ventures, growX ventures and Lightspeed India.
The round also included contributions from Inventus Capital India and other angel investors including Stanford Angels and Ryan Johnson
Pixxel had earlier raised $700,000 in pre-seed funding from Techstars and growX ventures and others in June 2019
Indian space tech startup Pixxel Secures $5 million in seed funding

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus in India: Active cases in Maharashtra over 1.5 lakh as death toll nears 53,000

Coronavirus in India: Active cases in Maharashtra over 1.5 lakh as death toll nears 53,000

Reliance Industries jumps 1.5% on acquisition of pharmacy delivery startup Netmeds

Reliance Industries jumps 1.5% on acquisition of pharmacy delivery startup Netmeds

Delhi's COVID-19 tally reaches 1.54 lakh with 1,374 fresh cases; death toll 4,226

Delhi's COVID-19 tally reaches 1.54 lakh with 1,374 fresh cases; death toll 4,226

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement