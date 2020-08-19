Startup Indian space tech startup Pixxel Secures $5 million in seed funding Updated : August 19, 2020 12:42 PM IST The round was led by Blume Ventures, growX ventures and Lightspeed India. The round also included contributions from Inventus Capital India and other angel investors including Stanford Angels and Ryan Johnson Pixxel had earlier raised $700,000 in pre-seed funding from Techstars and growX ventures and others in June 2019 Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply