Indian firms may soon be allowed direct overseas listing, says report
Updated : January 23, 2020 10:58 AM IST
Initially listing will be allowed only in selected markets such as the US, the UK, China, and Japan.
The government is expecting that the proposed move along with the reduction of corporate tax to 15 percent for new manufacturing firms will allow Indian firms to go global.
