Indian agritech startup Arya raises $21 million Series B funding

Updated : December 15, 2020 12:03 PM IST

The equity round was led by Quona Capital, with participation from  LGT Lightstone Aspada and Omnivore.
As part of the investment, Varun Malhotra, Principal at Quona Capital, will join the Board of Arya. 
The new funding will be used to expand financing to farmers through Arya’s embedded fintech arm, Aryadhan, and to strengthen its digital post-harvest services and market linkages platform A2Z Godaam.
