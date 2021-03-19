IndiaLends raises $5.1 million from existing investors ACP Partners & DSG Consumer Partners Updated : March 19, 2021 02:38 PM IST IndiaLends uses its automated processing system to offer unsecured credit products through its 50-plus bank and NBFC partners across the country. This is a follow-up round to IndiaLends’ $10 million Series B, raised in July 2018, from ACP Partners and existing investors DSG Consumer Partners and American Express Ventures. Published : March 19, 2021 02:37 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply