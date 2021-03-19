  • SENSEX
IndiaLends raises $5.1 million from existing investors ACP Partners & DSG Consumer Partners

IndiaLends uses its automated processing system to offer unsecured credit products through its 50-plus bank and NBFC partners across the country.
This is a follow-up round to IndiaLends’ $10 million Series B, raised in July 2018, from ACP Partners and existing investors DSG Consumer Partners and American Express Ventures.
March 19, 2021

