VC investments in Indian startups hit a 68-month low in April 2023

In April, investments dipped to a 28-month low. Startups were able to raise a measly $340 million when compared to $2.9 billion in the same period last year – this is an 88 percent decline.

The funding winter for the Indian startup is getting deeper and frostier. Venture capital flowing into India’s tech businesses for the first four months of 2023 has been the lowest in the past two years with only $2.4 billion coming into the ecosystem, as compared to $14 billion in 2022 and $11 billion in 2021. It was the second half of 2021 when funding skyrocketed, making it the record year flush with 35.6 billion dollars in capital.

“Honestly, some (tech companies) are going to have a hard time raising capital. It’s just normal. If they are good businesses, they’ll raise capital at the right price for the business and keep moving forward. I don’t think the down rounds should deter entrepreneurs or investors,” said Hemant Taneja, the Managing Director of Silicon Valley-based General Catalyst.

Not just that, even the number of deals has fallen drastically. In April 2023, 46 deals were signed, compared to 110 deals in the same month last year.

Some of the notable deals that took place in first four months of 2023 include:

1) Lenskart’s $500 million funding from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) at a valuation of $4.5 billion.

2) InsuranceDekho bagged $150 million, touted as the largest ever series A funding round by an Indian insurtech firm.

3) Credit-based fintech startup KreditBee got $120 million from investors in its continuing Series D round, taking the size of the round to $200 million.

"The startup ecosystem in India is very young. The ecosystem saw its first unicorn in 2015 and the general growth has taken place in the last seven to eight years. However, one of the biggest challenges that I have seen is the obsession with creating unicorns and the chase for valuation. It is as if entrepreneurship is a shortcut to becoming a billionaire," said Vineet Rai, Managing Partner at Aavishkaar Capital.

"I think entrepreneurship is about creating something, building an institution and having the joy of building it and not a shortcut to being a billionaire. So, till the time we continue to sell India as a destination for unicorns etc., you will continue to see this error of judgement from founders," he added.

Early-stage companies emerged as the investor darlings with 93 deals signed, followed by 60 deals for Series A. Late-stage deals have taken a massive hit, only 15 deals valued at $479 million took place in 2023 as compared to 46 large deals valued at $4 billion in 2022.