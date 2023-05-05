English
VC investments in Indian startups hit a 68-month low in April 2023

By Aishwarya Anand  May 5, 2023 9:26:11 PM IST (Updated)

In April, investments dipped to a 28-month low. Startups were able to raise a measly $340 million when compared to $2.9 billion in the same period last year – this is an 88 percent decline.

The funding winter for the Indian startup is getting deeper and frostier. Venture capital flowing into India’s tech businesses for the first four months of 2023 has been the lowest in the past two years with only $2.4 billion coming into the ecosystem, as compared to $14 billion in 2022 and $11 billion in 2021. It was the second half of 2021 when funding skyrocketed, making it the record year flush with 35.6 billion dollars in capital.

“Honestly, some (tech companies) are going to have a hard time raising capital. It’s just normal. If they are good businesses, they’ll raise capital at the right price for the business and keep moving forward. I don’t think the down rounds should deter entrepreneurs or investors,” said Hemant Taneja, the Managing Director of Silicon Valley-based General Catalyst.
