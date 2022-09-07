    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homestartup News

    India-US start-up SETU will help connect entrepreneurs and investors, says Piyush Goyal

    India-US start-up SETU will help connect entrepreneurs and investors, says Piyush Goyal

    India-US start-up SETU will help connect entrepreneurs and investors, says Piyush Goyal
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The startup SETU will help entrepreneurs in upskilling, transforming and leveraging the success stories of the Indian diaspora in the US, Goyal said after launching the startup in San Francisco

    The India-US start-up SETU, which stands for Supporting Entrepreneurs for Transformation and Upskilling, will act as a bridge between American and Indian companies, Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal said today.
    The start-up will help entrepreneurs in upskilling, transforming and leveraging the success stories of the Indian diaspora in the US, Goyal said after launching the start-up in San Francisco.
    He said one of the main reasons some good start-ups failed to take off was the lack of mentorship. Urging entrepreneurs in the US to participate in the initiative, the minister said it would serve as an opportunity for them to give back to the country by supporting bright minds in India.
    ALSO READ: 
    India trusted partner of the world: Piyush Goyal
    Encouraging investments in India, the minister said that apart from getting a competitive place to do business, companies also get a large billion-plus market of ‘aspirational Indians’. Highlighting the huge market potential of the country, Goyal said there are benefits of economies of scale and the availability of a large talent pool.
    Talking about the initiatives taken by the government to encourage investment in India, Goyal said the government would launch 5G services in October and gradually roll it out across the country. He said at present about 20,000 villages in remote areas of India have weak 4G connectivity. However, the government has sanctioned $2.5 billion to install 4G towers and systems in these areas. Simultaneously, the government was laying down fibre optics for broadband connectivity.
    ALSO READ:  Piyush Goyal hopes for early conclusion of UK trade pact as Liz Truss becomes British PM
    These initiatives by the government would open up more opportunities for investors from the US and the Bay Area in remoter parts of the country, Goyal said.
    Goyal is on a six-day tour to the US for various programmes, which include the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) ministerial meeting and the India-US Strategic Partnership Forum conference.
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)

    Tags

    Commerce Minister Piyush GoyalIndian startupsStartup

    Previous Article

    Apple to appeal Brazil sales ban of iPhone without charger

    Next Article

    IRDAI to discuss dematerialisation of insurance policies today: Sources

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng