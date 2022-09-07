India-US start-up SETU will help connect entrepreneurs and investors, says Piyush Goyal

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The startup SETU will help entrepreneurs in upskilling, transforming and leveraging the success stories of the Indian diaspora in the US, Goyal said after launching the startup in San Francisco

The India-US start-up SETU, which stands for Supporting Entrepreneurs for Transformation and Upskilling, will act as a bridge between American and Indian companies, Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal said today.

The start-up will help entrepreneurs in upskilling, transforming and leveraging the success stories of the Indian diaspora in the US, Goyal said after launching the start-up in San Francisco.

He said one of the main reasons some good start-ups failed to take off was the lack of mentorship. Urging entrepreneurs in the US to participate in the initiative, the minister said it would serve as an opportunity for them to give back to the country by supporting bright minds in India.

ALSO READ:

Encouraging investments in India, the minister said that apart from getting a competitive place to do business, companies also get a large billion-plus market of ‘aspirational Indians’. Highlighting the huge market potential of the country, Goyal said there are benefits of economies of scale and the availability of a large talent pool.

Talking about the initiatives taken by the government to encourage investment in India, Goyal said the government would launch 5G services in October and gradually roll it out across the country. He said at present about 20,000 villages in remote areas of India have weak 4G connectivity. However, the government has sanctioned $2.5 billion to install 4G towers and systems in these areas. Simultaneously, the government was laying down fibre optics for broadband connectivity.

ALSO READ: Piyush Goyal hopes for early conclusion of UK trade pact as Liz Truss becomes British PM

These initiatives by the government would open up more opportunities for investors from the US and the Bay Area in remoter parts of the country, Goyal said.

Goyal is on a six-day tour to the US for various programmes, which include the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) ministerial meeting and the India-US Strategic Partnership Forum conference.