India urges G20 leaders to raise global annual investment in startup ecosystem to $1 trillion by 2030

India urges G20 leaders to raise global annual investment in startup ecosystem to $1 trillion by 2030
Read Time2 Min Read
By Abhimanyu Sharma  Jun 27, 2023 6:44:19 PM IST (Updated)

The NITI Aayog has said that the final policy communique arrived at in the past six months will lay the foundation for a transformative and inclusive startup ecosystem to foster economic growth, innovation and cross-border collaboration.

Startup20 India's Chair Dr. Chintan Vaishnav has urged G20 leaders to raise annual investment in the global start-up ecosystem to $1 trillion by 2030. This comes days before the Startup20 Engagement Group under India's G20 Presidency is slated to hold its summit meeting in Gurugram on 3rd and 4th July.

Stating that Startup20 aims to harmonise the global startup ecosystem while retaining the autonomy of local and national startup ecosystems, Vaishnav told CNBC-TV18 that India has proposed the adoption of a standard framework to define startups, which is also a part of the policy communique, to ensure that the global startup ecosystem can become interoperable.
