India to host its maiden mining start-up summit to boost circular economy, use of tech in mining

Stating that start-ups aren't seriously looking at mining in India as most work in the fields of fields of e-commerce, fintech and edutech, Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj told CNBC-TV18 that start-ups need to explore the vast opportunities the sector offers for growth.

The Ministry of Mines is organising India's 1st ever mining start-up summit on May 29, 2023, in collaboration with IIT Bombay to encourage entry of start-ups in the mining sector.

Pointing to an yearly production worth over $7 billion from India's mining sector, he said that the enormous technological challenges being encountered in energy transition will provide big opportunities to start-ups, especially in areas like material intensity and circularity of materials.

With participation confirmed by over 150 start-ups, 20 large industrial units, many VCs and PEs, the government is looking at attract start-ups in the fields of exploration, virtual reality, automation, drone technology and consultancy for mining, in addition to industries from the mineral exploration sector, financial institutions and banks.