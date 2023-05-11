India to host its maiden mining start-up summit to boost circular economy, use of tech in mining

Stating that start-ups aren't seriously looking at mining in India as most work in the fields of fields of e-commerce, fintech and edutech, Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj told CNBC-TV18 that start-ups need to explore the vast opportunities the sector offers for growth.
The Ministry of Mines is organising India's 1st ever mining start-up summit on May 29, 2023, in collaboration with IIT Bombay to encourage entry of start-ups in the mining sector.
Stating that start-ups aren't seriously looking at mining in India as most work in the fields of fields of e-commerce, fintech and edutech, Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj told CNBC-TV18 that start-ups need to explore the vast opportunities the sector offers for growth.
Pointing to an yearly production worth over $7 billion from India's mining sector, he said that the enormous technological challenges being encountered in energy transition will provide big opportunities to start-ups, especially in areas like material intensity and circularity of materials.
With participation confirmed by over 150 start-ups, 20 large industrial units, many VCs and PEs, the government is looking at attract start-ups in the fields of exploration, virtual reality, automation, drone technology and consultancy for mining, in addition to industries from the mineral exploration sector, financial institutions and banks.
While the Secretary highlighted several other focus areas like provision of communication to miners during rains, fog or underground situations; the summit will look at innovation and techniques to support and improve the performance, safety and help in building autonomy in the field of mining and metallurgy.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Enabling Education: Dev Roy from BYJU'S explains how generative AI tools can create better learners and teachers
May 12, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
What makes liquid ETFs relevant for those who buy and sell shares
May 11, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Karnataka sovereignty remark: Congress' Manickam Tagore accuses PM Modi of breaching parliamentary privilege
May 11, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read