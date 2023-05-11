English
India to host its maiden mining start-up summit to boost circular economy, use of tech in mining

By Abhimanyu Sharma  May 11, 2023 6:26:41 PM IST (Published)

Stating that start-ups aren't seriously looking at mining in India as most work in the fields of fields of e-commerce, fintech and edutech, Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj told CNBC-TV18 that start-ups need to explore the vast opportunities the sector offers for growth.

The Ministry of Mines is organising India's 1st ever mining start-up summit on May 29, 2023, in collaboration with IIT Bombay to encourage entry of start-ups in the mining sector.

Stating that start-ups aren't seriously looking at mining in India as most work in the fields of fields of e-commerce, fintech and edutech, Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj told CNBC-TV18 that start-ups need to explore the vast opportunities the sector offers for growth.
Pointing to an yearly production worth over $7 billion from India's mining sector, he said that the enormous technological challenges being encountered in energy transition will provide big opportunities to start-ups, especially in areas like material intensity and circularity of materials.
