India to bat for inclusion, sustainability, common definition for start-ups at G20 forum

The Startup20 Engagement Group operating under India's G20 presidency is all set to host its third meeting in Goa on June 3-4. The meeting aims to build consensus on the Draft Policy Communique, which the Startup20 had published on May 21 to seek feedback from the public.

After the policy communique was made public, all ministries engaging in innovation and incubators were asked to host start-up sabhas to discuss the document, and 30 such sabhas have been hosted across India so far.

Dr. Chintan Vaishnav, Startup20 India Chair & Mission Director of the Atal Innovation Mission at the NITI Aayog told CNBC TV18 that the communique mentions 5 task forces on foundations, alliances, finance, inclusion and sustainability respectively; which he contended has been deemed as reasonable to the delegates.

While Dr. Chintan said that the current definition of start-ups reflects the regulatory legacy of individual nations, he said that the task forces will try to put together a framework to define start-ups across economies with an aim to get start-up ecosystems to work together and forge alliances across nations.

While the task force on alliances aims for a common platform for incubators, regulators and start-ups; the task force on finance aims to unlock financing for start-ups across nations and factor them into global trade.

The task force on inclusion will focus on marginalised groups and the best practices to empower them, and the task force on sustainability will focus on start-ups willing to be judged as per SDGs (sustainable development goals).

Stating that it can be agreed upon to proceed with a definitional framework in case it makes sense, he clarified that the output of the engagement groups will not be mandatory or to a level of complete adoption, but will be more of an agreement to act in a certain direction.