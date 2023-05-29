India to bat for inclusion, sustainability, common definition for start-ups at G20 forum

The meeting aims to build consensus on the Draft Policy Communique, which the Startup20 had published on May 21 to seek feedback from the public.

The Startup20 Engagement Group operating under India's G20 presidency is all set to host its third meeting in Goa on June 3-4. The meeting aims to build consensus on the Draft Policy Communique, which the Startup20 had published on May 21 to seek feedback from the public.

After the policy communique was made public, all ministries engaging in innovation and incubators were asked to host start-up sabhas to discuss the document, and 30 such sabhas have been hosted across India so far.