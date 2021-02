India Quotient, a trendsetter early stage venture capital fund, today announced the launch of its fourth fund for the Indian startup ecosystem.

The fund will be focused on supporting paper-stage startups, which are striving to make a difference in the SaaS, social media, D2C, edtech and fintech spaces. With a total corpus of nearly $80 million from global and domestic allocations, India Quotient is looking to support 35-40 game-changing ideas that will create whole new sectors.

Known for its ability to unearth unique innovations within the startup stage and uncovering trends at a nascent stage, India Quotient already has funded close to 70 startups over the last 8 years.

Of the portfolio companies the venture fund has backed, nearly 80 percent have gone on to raise funds for follow-on rounds from marquee global investors and nearly a third of the companies have gone on to achieve scale for their businesses, the statement said.

While the partners were associated in the past with Rebel Foods, Redbus etc, some of the success stories from the India Quotient stables include: LendingKart, ShareChat, Sugar, Pagarbook, and Vyapar.

Speaking on the occasion, Anand Lunia, founding partner, India Quotient, said: “We are extremely excited to launch our fourth fund after 5 successful career investment cycles till date, at an inflection point in India’s growth story. We will back founders when nobody understands them, and we will back them again and again.”