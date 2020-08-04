Startup India is home to 21 unicorns, collectively valued at $73.2 billion: Hurun Global Unicorn List 2020 Updated : August 04, 2020 06:20 PM IST With the USA leading China by 233 to 227, together they account for over 78 percent of the world’s unicorns. The average age of Indian unicorns is seven years, of which two are less than four years old. Softbank takes the lead in investing into Indian unicorns, having invested in nearly 50 percent of all unicorns. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply