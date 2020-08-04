  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Startup
Startup

India is home to 21 unicorns, collectively valued at $73.2 billion: Hurun Global Unicorn List 2020

Updated : August 04, 2020 06:20 PM IST

With the USA leading China by 233 to 227, together they account for over 78 percent of the world’s unicorns.
The average age of Indian unicorns is seven years, of which two are less than four years old.
Softbank takes the lead in investing into Indian unicorns, having invested in nearly 50 percent of all unicorns.
India is home to 21 unicorns, collectively valued at $73.2 billion: Hurun Global Unicorn List 2020

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

KPIT Tech says worst is over after 21% fall in Q1 net profit

KPIT Tech says worst is over after 21% fall in Q1 net profit

UN says 1 billion students affected by closures

UN says 1 billion students affected by closures

21 Indian startups are 'unicorns' valued over $1 bn, just a tenth of China's : Study

21 Indian startups are 'unicorns' valued over $1 bn, just a tenth of China's : Study

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement