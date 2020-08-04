Startup

India is home to 21 unicorns, collectively valued at $73.2 billion: Hurun Global Unicorn List 2020

Updated : August 04, 2020 06:20 PM IST

With the USA leading China by 233 to 227, together they account for over 78 percent of the world’s unicorns.

The average age of Indian unicorns is seven years, of which two are less than four years old.