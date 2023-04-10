India is a buzzing and dynamic market, says Borzo CEO

Global delivery services from Borzo that enable intra-city deliveries for businesses have expanded its presence in nine international markets and is being used by over three million customers globally. It also serves 22 cities in India and is looking further to strengthen its operations here. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Rami Saab, CEO of Borzo, and Eugene Panfilov, General Manager, Borzo India, about the road ahead.

Saab said, “The Indian market is a very dynamic one, there's a lot of demand here. Clearly the limit is how fast you can supply your customers. It's very great to be in a part of the world where we see such buzzing and dynamism from the business and creativity around the different business models that are being created. It is a great market to be in and we are happy to be serving in.”

Meanwhile, housing lender to India's under-served, AVIOM Housing Finance, has bagged $30 million in a Series D round. Nuveen invested in the company in a mix of primary and secondary investments in tranches. The startup plans to use the funds to expand into newer geographies and grow its loan book. Startup Street spoke to Kajal Ilmi, MD & CEO, AVIOM India Housing Fin, to discuss fund allocation plans and the products to offer.

Video telematics platform LightMetrics has raised $8.5 million in a Series A funding round from Sequoia Capital. The company uses edge AI and analyses video feeds from cameras installed in vehicles to better understand driver behaviour, and reduce accidents and improve safety. The company will use these funds to strengthen its team and invest in tech for future growth, as well as to explore adjacent opportunities like auto insurance. Startup Street spoke to Soumik Ukil, Co-Founder & CEO of LightMetrics, to discuss its foray into auto insurance business, market size and opportunity.

