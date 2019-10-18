#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market turns positive after opening lower, Sensex up 133 points
Global shares lose steam on weak US retail sales, Brexit in focus
Oil prices rise as OPEC pledges decision on supply
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
Home Startup
Business

India emerges third largest ecosystems for successful start ups

Updated : October 18, 2019 10:33 AM IST

According to the list, city wise, Beijing is the worlds unicorn capital with 82, comfortably ahead of San Francisco with 55, followed by Shanghai, New York and Hangzhou.
As a region, Silicon Valley leads the world with 102 or 21 percent of the world's unicorns.
India emerges third largest ecosystems for successful start ups
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India's air traffic moves up by just 1% in September, DGCA pulls down projection

India's air traffic moves up by just 1% in September, DGCA pulls down projection

Closing Bell: Sensex reclaims 39,000, Nifty surges 1% on Brexit deal; Tata Motors jumps 13%

Closing Bell: Sensex reclaims 39,000, Nifty surges 1% on Brexit deal; Tata Motors jumps 13%

Haryana assembly polls 2019: 1,169 candidates in fray for 90 seats

Haryana assembly polls 2019: 1,169 candidates in fray for 90 seats

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV