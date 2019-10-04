India Economic Summit: Government targets 50,000 more startups by 2024

The Narendra Modi government is betting big on startups. In a panel discussion at the India Economic Summit moderated by CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) secretary, Guruprasad Mohapatra said that there were around 50,000 registered startups and he expected the number to double in the next five years.

Mohapatra said, “At the moment we have a little more than 50,000 registered startups with the DPIIT and that is the only way of registering them for availing all the benefits that come. We expect to reach another 50,000 by 2024.”

The DPIIT secretary also said that there was a positive mood among startups and that they have tremendous growth potential.

When asked if regulations curbed innovations in the startup sphere, Mohapatra said that in a market economy, regulations were required.