Startup
India continues to be world's 3rd largest startup hub, adds 1,300 startups this year
Updated : November 25, 2019 01:43 PM IST
With this, the total number of startups incepted during 2014-19 stands at 8,900-9,300.
The startups have generated an estimated 60,000 direct jobs and 1.3-1.8 lakh indirect jobs this year.
India also witnessed the addition of seven Unicorns in the first eight months of 2019, taking the total to 24.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more