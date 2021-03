Notwithstanding a pandemic, India clocked VC investments of nearly $10 billion in 2020, which is the highest in recent years after 2019, according to India Venture Capital Report 2021 by IVCA and Bain & Company.

A momentum was seen in consumer tech and SaaS space - VC investment value in consumer tech and SaaS grew by 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively, in 2020 Vs 2019.

India focused funds raised $3 billion in the year, 40 percent higher than in 2019. Leading VC firms - Sequoia Capital, Elevation Partners, Falcon Edge, and Lightspeed closed new funds for India investments in 2020.

“In terms of key sectors receiving investments, consumer tech, SaaS, and fintech continued to lead the way, accounting for 75% of VC investments in 2020 vs. 65% in 2019. Fourteen of 22 VC deals were more than $100 million in size,” the report said.

“Key subsectors receiving investments included edtech, foodtech, gaming, and media and entertainment in consumer tech; verticalised solutions within SaaS; and payments within fintech. SaaS in particular saw clear signs of maturity, with average deal size increasing dramatically in 2020 over 2019—$14 million in 2019, growing to $25 million in 2020.”

India is now among top five startup ecosystems globally, 7,000 new startups were founded in 2020, with a 13 percent growth in seed stage deals. The year also saw the largest ever increase in unicorns in a single year - 12 unicorns compared to eight in 2019. India is now home to 37 unicorns.

Even though investors were bullish, average deal size in 2020 declined by 15 percent Vs 2019, driven by a higher number of smaller deals.

“Going forward, we expect deal momentum in India to continue into 2021, with the second half of 2020 seeing deal activity recover to pre-Covid19 levels—VC investments totalled $3 billion in January to March, declined to $1.1 billion in April to June, and then recovered to $3 billion each in the next two quarters.”

“Further, the number of active VC funds continued to grow in 2020 – at 520 vs 480 in 2019, with multiple new funds investing such as Inflection Point, Avataar, Coatue, D1 Capital, amongst others”, the report said.

The year 2020 saw a slowdown in VC exits – down 70 percent from $4.4 billion in 2019 to $1.3 billion in 2020 due to depressed valuations and disruption of operations of startups. It is expected to recover over the next 1–2 years as portfolios mature.

Compared to 2019, investment value grew 6x in Edtech, 4x in Foodtech, 2.7x in Gaming, and 2.4x in media & entertainment, signifying the role of Covid-19 in accelerating digital adoption. Meanwhile, industrial lockdowns and decline in economic activity negatively affected investments into B2B commerce and tech that saw investment value declining by 50 percent in 2020.

“We expect recovery over the next 1–2 years as portfolios of top VC investors mature (most portfolios did not reach maturity in 2020, in addition to Covid-19 impacting exit valuations and disrupting business models across sectors)."